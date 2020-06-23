All apartments in Castle Rock
97 Ponderosa st.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

97 Ponderosa st.

97 Ponderosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

97 Ponderosa Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bed Rooms, 2 1/2 baths, Large Kitchen with Laundry on main floor. Nook and Family Room with Fireplace. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Basement extra 900 sf unfinished.Updated April 2018. Pets OK with separate pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Ponderosa st. have any available units?
97 Ponderosa st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Ponderosa st. have?
Some of 97 Ponderosa st.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Ponderosa st. currently offering any rent specials?
97 Ponderosa st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Ponderosa st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Ponderosa st. is pet friendly.
Does 97 Ponderosa st. offer parking?
Yes, 97 Ponderosa st. does offer parking.
Does 97 Ponderosa st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Ponderosa st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Ponderosa st. have a pool?
Yes, 97 Ponderosa st. has a pool.
Does 97 Ponderosa st. have accessible units?
No, 97 Ponderosa st. does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Ponderosa st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Ponderosa st. has units with dishwashers.
