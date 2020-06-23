97 Ponderosa Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Founders Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
3 Bed Rooms, 2 1/2 baths, Large Kitchen with Laundry on main floor. Nook and Family Room with Fireplace. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Basement extra 900 sf unfinished.Updated April 2018. Pets OK with separate pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 97 Ponderosa st. have any available units?
97 Ponderosa st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.