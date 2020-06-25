All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Pines at Castle Rock

6221 Castlegate Dr W. · (720) 370-7511
Location

6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Pines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0428 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 01-2718 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 01-1938 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1415 · Avail. now

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pines at Castle Rock.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
courtyard
on-site laundry
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee varies
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (both one and two pets)
fee: $200 (first pet), $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Contact the leasing office for more information about our pet policy
Parking Details: Other. Open parking.Garages are available for rent. $100 per garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pines at Castle Rock have any available units?
The Pines at Castle Rock has 6 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pines at Castle Rock have?
Some of The Pines at Castle Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pines at Castle Rock currently offering any rent specials?
The Pines at Castle Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pines at Castle Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pines at Castle Rock is pet friendly.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock offer parking?
Yes, The Pines at Castle Rock offers parking.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pines at Castle Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock have a pool?
Yes, The Pines at Castle Rock has a pool.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock have accessible units?
No, The Pines at Castle Rock does not have accessible units.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pines at Castle Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pines at Castle Rock have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pines at Castle Rock has units with air conditioning.
