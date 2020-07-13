/
apartments with pool
71 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Castle Highlands
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3168 W calpso ct
3168 West Calypso Court, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3458 Guinea Way
3458 Guinea Way, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706 Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terrace—perfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5292 Gould Circle
5292 Gould Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4283 sqft
COMING SOON! Imagine sitting on your covered front porch and gazing at the mountains! The open space across from your new home is spectacular. The mountain views and sunsets will take your breath away.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2226 Candleglow St
2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2681 sqft
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space.
1 of 17
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
1 of 49
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
1508 Royal Troon Dr
1508 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
This property will be available for lease on 08/03/2020. This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Rock
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5136 Le Duc Drive
5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4053 sqft
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
1 of 38
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Castle Rock
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Eastridge
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
