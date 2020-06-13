Apartment List
/
CO
/
castle rock
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO

Finding an apartment in Castle Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Castle Pines
21 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Metzler Ranch
5 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Castle Highlands
12 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Castle Pines
8 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4014 Nordland Trl
4014 Nordland Trail, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1538 sqft
4014 Nordland Trl Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1538 Sqft - 4014 Nordland Trl - Available 7/8/2020! Rare 4 bedroom townhome in Morgans Run community in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle
1642 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1583 sqft
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 07/10/20 Amazing Castle Rock Views found in this 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3367 Fantasy PL
3367 Fantasy Place, Castle Rock, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4014 sqft
3367 Fantasy PL Available 08/08/20 5 Bed/5 Bath, 4014 Sqft, Finished Basement - 3367 Fantasy PL - Available 8/8/2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3458 Guinea Way
3458 Guinea Way, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706 Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terraceperfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1528 Chimney Peak Drive
1528 Chimney Peak Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1470 sqft
Come tour this great home ideally located in Castle Rock! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of livable space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Founders Village
1 Unit Available
4297 Ashcroft Avenue
4297 Ashcroft Avenue, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2736 sqft
Fantastic 2 story home, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom with formal dining or living room space, kitchen and family room on the main level. The second level features master with 3/4 bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and Jack-N-Jill bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5140 South Meadow Lark Drive
5140 South Meadow Lark Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3128 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
703 Reid Pl.
703 Reid Place, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1907 sqft
Modern, Bright, Upgraded townhome in beautiful Castle Rock. Stunning wood floors, New Carpeting, Stainless steel appliances, F/P, W/D, and master bath w/soaking tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6009 Castlegate Dr W
6009 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1252 sqft
This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2226 Candleglow St
2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2681 sqft
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Founders Village
1 Unit Available
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.

1 of 49

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and
Results within 1 mile of Castle Rock

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6722 Fonder Drive
6722 Fonder Drive, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1895 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277 A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Castle Rock, CO

Finding an apartment in Castle Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Rock 3 BedroomsCastle Rock Accessible Apartments
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with GarageCastle Rock Apartments with GymCastle Rock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Rock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Castle Rock Apartments with ParkingCastle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs