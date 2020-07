Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving yoga accessible bbq/grill coffee bar conference room dog park fire pit game room internet access

At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock. Our one-, two- and three bedroom apartment homes come complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes, tall ceilings, outdoor spaces and much more. Through the community, residents have endless amenity options to enjoy. Relax in the clubhouse, work out in the fitness center with yoga room, and socialize poolside. We also hope that residents of Venue at the Promenade get to explore and discover this incredible neighborhood and all of the destinations that are just steps from the front door.