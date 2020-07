Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities car charging clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog grooming area game room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction package receiving smoke-free community

Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.

Our New Apartment Homes offer a variety of floor plans that feature quartz counters, modern slate finished appliances with full size washer and dryers, walk in closets and large patios/balconies. Auburn Brook is a Smoke Free community!

Auburn Brook Apartments is not just a great place to live, it offers our residents easy access to a variety of attractions. The Promenade is the new shopping gateway into the Town with many shops and restaurants. The Historic old downtown offers boutique specialty shops, coffee houses and eclectic eateries. Castle Rock is home to the Philip S. Miller Regional Park (MAC Center) which features zip lining, concerts, trails, swimming and much more; a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. On the east edge of town is Castlewood Canyon State Park. Denver International