Last updated June 14 2020

64 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14
Castle Pines
22 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,422
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Last updated June 14
Metzler Ranch
5 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated June 14
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Last updated June 14
The Meadows
81 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 14
Castle Highlands
12 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.

Last updated June 14
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

Last updated June 14
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4014 Nordland Trl
4014 Nordland Trail, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1538 sqft
4014 Nordland Trl Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1538 Sqft - 4014 Nordland Trl - Available 7/8/2020! Rare 4 bedroom townhome in Morgans Run community in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock.

Last updated June 14
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3367 Fantasy PL
3367 Fantasy Place, Castle Rock, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4014 sqft
3367 Fantasy PL Available 08/08/20 5 Bed/5 Bath, 4014 Sqft, Finished Basement - 3367 Fantasy PL - Available 8/8/2020.

Last updated June 14
Castlewood Ranch
1 Unit Available
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.

Last updated June 14
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
703 Reid Pl.
703 Reid Place, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1907 sqft
Modern, Bright, Upgraded townhome in beautiful Castle Rock. Stunning wood floors, New Carpeting, Stainless steel appliances, F/P, W/D, and master bath w/soaking tub.

Last updated April 13
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5162 Summerville Circle
5162 Summerville Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2708 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated April 9
Founders Village
1 Unit Available
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.

Last updated April 7
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Rock

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures

Last updated June 14
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1992 sqft
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
7201 N Hyperion Way
7201 North Hyperion Way, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2234 sqft
7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Castle Rock
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
City Guide for Castle Rock, CO

And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")

Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Castle Rock, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Castle Rock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

