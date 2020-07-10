/
apartments with washer dryer
85 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with washer-dryer
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
27 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,426
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,677
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
14 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
10 Units Available
Castle Highlands
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
1 Unit Available
Scott Ranch
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These apartments are situated near both Colorado Springs and Denver. They range from one to three bedroom. Each unit features a spacious floor plan, fireplace and patio.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3452 Mykonos Dr
3452 Mykonos Dr, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Brand New House! - Property Id: 316506 Stunning CityScapes 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bath + Study Single family Home For Rent in the highly desired Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3458 Guinea Way
3458 Guinea Way, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706 Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terrace—perfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3168 W calpso ct
3168 West Calypso Court, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.
Contact for Availability
Founders Village
174 Ponderosa Street
174 Ponderosa Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice partially furnished home in Castle Rock available for a short-term rental (1 month to 6 months). Perfectly positioned to commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2-car garage.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Castle Rock
652 Sixth Street
652 Sixth Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
652 Sixth Street Available 08/01/20 Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath Ranch with Walkout Basement in Historic Castle Rock! - Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath ranch style home with a finished walk out basement.
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
3391 Scaup Trl
3391 Scaup Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2263 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
1508 Royal Troon Dr
1508 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
This property will be available for lease on 08/03/2020. This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106
930 Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1128 sqft
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 Available 08/01/20 Charming with a fantastic floorplan.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
39 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
19212 East Clear Creek Drive
19212 East Clear Creek Drive, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2330 sqft
19212 East Clear Creek Drive Available 07/25/20 You've found the perfect rental! - Its the perfect blend of quality, style, and location*you could not pick a better street to be on- tree-lined, quiet, flat and easy access to the Cherry Creek Trail 2
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
