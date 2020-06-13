Apartment List
/
CO
/
castle rock
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Castle Pines
21 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Castle Pines
5 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castle Highlands
12 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,437
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1528 Chimney Peak Drive
1528 Chimney Peak Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1470 sqft
Come tour this great home ideally located in Castle Rock! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,470 square feet of livable space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5140 South Meadow Lark Drive
5140 South Meadow Lark Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3128 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Young-American
1 Unit Available
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2214 sqft
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4014 Nordland Trl
4014 Nordland Trail, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1538 sqft
4014 Nordland Trl Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1538 Sqft - 4014 Nordland Trl - Available 7/8/2020! Rare 4 bedroom townhome in Morgans Run community in The Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle
1642 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1583 sqft
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 07/10/20 Amazing Castle Rock Views found in this 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3367 Fantasy PL
3367 Fantasy Place, Castle Rock, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4014 sqft
3367 Fantasy PL Available 08/08/20 5 Bed/5 Bath, 4014 Sqft, Finished Basement - 3367 Fantasy PL - Available 8/8/2020.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
703 Reid Pl.
703 Reid Place, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1907 sqft
Modern, Bright, Upgraded townhome in beautiful Castle Rock. Stunning wood floors, New Carpeting, Stainless steel appliances, F/P, W/D, and master bath w/soaking tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6009 Castlegate Dr W
6009 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1252 sqft
This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2226 Candleglow St
2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2681 sqft
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5162 Summerville Circle
5162 Summerville Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2708 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Founders Village
1 Unit Available
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.

1 of 49

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Castle Rock, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Castle Rock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Rock 3 BedroomsCastle Rock Accessible Apartments
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with GarageCastle Rock Apartments with GymCastle Rock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Rock Apartments with Move-in Specials
Castle Rock Apartments with ParkingCastle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs