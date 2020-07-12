98 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castle Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Castle Highlands
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3452 Mykonos Dr
3452 Mykonos Dr, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Brand New House! - Property Id: 316506 Stunning CityScapes 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bath + Study Single family Home For Rent in the highly desired Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4911 N Silverlace Dr
4911 North Silverlace Drive, Castle Rock, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2480 sqft
4911 N Silverlace Dr Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in The Meadows - This five-bedroom home is spacious and open.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
516 Gardner St
516 Gardner Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2532 sqft
4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5292 Gould Circle
5292 Gould Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4283 sqft
COMING SOON! Imagine sitting on your covered front porch and gazing at the mountains! The open space across from your new home is spectacular. The mountain views and sunsets will take your breath away.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
5855 Echo Park Cir
5855 Echo Park Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1898 sqft
5855 Echo Park Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Ranch Home in Crystal Valley - Open Floor Plan Ranch-- 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Prairie Meadows at Crystal Valley. Very spacious ranch-style floor plan. Open concept kitchen and living area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Young-American
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2214 sqft
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Ranch
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Castle Rock
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2226 Candleglow St
2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2681 sqft
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
3391 Scaup Trl
3391 Scaup Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2263 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Founders Village
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.

1 of 49

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
1508 Royal Troon Dr
1508 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
This property will be available for lease on 08/03/2020. This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106
930 Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1128 sqft
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 Available 08/01/20 Charming with a fantastic floorplan.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
2837 Bittern St
2837 Bittern Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2226 sqft
2837 Bittern St Available 08/01/20 Like new home! - Built in 2018 this home is like new w/3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car over sized garage.
City Guide for Castle Rock, CO

And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")

Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Castle Rock, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castle Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

