98 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with parking
And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")
Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castle Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.