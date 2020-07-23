/
douglas county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
115 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, CO📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
34 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,215
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
41 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
45 Units Available
Westridge
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,343
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
16 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,147
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
22 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,406
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1332 sqft
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
30 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $750 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
49 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
18 Units Available
Westridge
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
35 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
20 Units Available
Eastridge
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,539
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
48 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
