Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Castle Rock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Castle Pines
7 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,132
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metzler Ranch
5 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Castle Pines
22 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Meadows
81 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,490
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Castle Highlands
12 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King

1 of 17

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
19679 E Elk Creek Dr
19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
2088 sqft
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!! Available on 06/15/2020! 12 Month Lease Term! Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
46 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
39 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,180
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
City Guide for Castle Rock, CO

And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")

Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Castle Rock, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Castle Rock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

