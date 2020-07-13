/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Castle Highlands
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1259 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4911 N Silverlace Dr
4911 North Silverlace Drive, Castle Rock, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2480 sqft
4911 N Silverlace Dr Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home in The Meadows - This five-bedroom home is spacious and open.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3168 W calpso ct
3168 West Calypso Court, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3458 Guinea Way
3458 Guinea Way, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
brand new house with beautiful roof top - Property Id: 146706 Three-story floor plan includes a luxurious rooftop terrace—perfect for entertaining! You will enjoy easy access to a community pool, parks, open space and trails as well as close
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
516 Gardner St
516 Gardner Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2532 sqft
4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
5855 Echo Park Cir
5855 Echo Park Circle, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1898 sqft
5855 Echo Park Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Ranch Home in Crystal Valley - Open Floor Plan Ranch-- 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Prairie Meadows at Crystal Valley. Very spacious ranch-style floor plan. Open concept kitchen and living area.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Castle Rock
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2226 Candleglow St
2226 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2681 sqft
Fantastic Castle Rock Living in this large 4 bed, 3 bath home with an additional large loft area great for a play space, office, or extra living room. Over 2600 finished sq ft. Well maintained, Great open kitchen, dining and living room space.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Founders Village
5763 Whitechapel St
5763 Whitechapel Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1450 sqft
5763 Whitechapel St Available 06/07/20 3 Bed/2 Bath, 1450 Sqft - 5763 Whitechapel St - Available 6/7/2020! 3 Bed, 2 bath home located in Founders Village.
1 of 49
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3742 Eaglesong Trail
3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
1508 Royal Troon Dr
1508 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
This property will be available for lease on 08/03/2020. This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Plum Creek
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106
930 Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1128 sqft
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 Available 08/01/20 Charming with a fantastic floorplan.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Valley Ranch
2837 Bittern St
2837 Bittern Street, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2226 sqft
2837 Bittern St Available 08/01/20 Like new home! - Built in 2018 this home is like new w/3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car over sized garage.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Rock
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5136 Le Duc Drive
5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4053 sqft
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Rock
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
711 Briar Ridge Court
711 Briar Ridge Court, Castle Pines, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2497 sqft
This Castle Pines North home is located on a cul-de-sac street, backing to open space. It offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft, hardwood floors throughout the main level and stairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
16061 E Tall Timber Lane
16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2915 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
16061 E Tall Timber Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Douglas County School District - Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three
Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Rock 3 BedroomsCastle Rock Accessible ApartmentsCastle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with GarageCastle Rock Apartments with GymCastle Rock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Rock Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCastle Rock Apartments with ParkingCastle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Rock Pet Friendly Places
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO