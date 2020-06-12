Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO

Last updated June 12
Metzler Ranch
5 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1256 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated June 12
$
Castle Pines
23 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1217 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated June 11
22 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1236 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Last updated June 12
Castle Highlands
13 Units Available
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1185 sqft
Auburn Brook, offers resort style living centrally located in the heart of Castle Rock! Step out the front door of your new home and find an array of luxurious amenities designed to pamper and spoil you.
Last updated June 12
$
The Meadows
83 Units Available
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.

Last updated June 11
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

Last updated June 12
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6009 Castlegate Dr W
6009 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1252 sqft
This condo is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.

Last updated April 7
Metzler Ranch
1 Unit Available
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12
$
34 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1181 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201
18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1474 sqft
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home.

Last updated June 11
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road - 103
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
Nice quiet condo development. This ground level unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom.
Last updated June 12
45 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Last updated June 12
42 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
15 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1196 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated June 12
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Last updated June 12
$
28 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Last updated June 12
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Last updated June 12
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Last updated June 12
23 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Last updated June 12
$
27 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Last updated June 12
$
15 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.

June 2020 Castle Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Castle Rock Rent Report. Castle Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Castle Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Castle Rock rents decline sharply over the past month

Castle Rock rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Castle Rock stand at $1,340 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,696 for a two-bedroom. Castle Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Castle Rock over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Castle Rock

    As rents have increased slightly in Castle Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Castle Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Castle Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Castle Rock.
    • While Castle Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Castle Rock than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Castle Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

