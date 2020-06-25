Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Are you having to compromise affordability for luxury or lifestyle? Castle Rock’s newest luxury apartment homes are now available to you. Black Feather is a beautiful apartment home community in a developed area. Enjoy the convenience and easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks and schools.



Choose from our exceptional two, three, and four bedroom floor plans, uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve in mind. Our newly built apartment homes boast fully electric kitchens, central heating and cooling, 9' ceilings, breakfast bars and much more.



Enjoy the vast array of amenities Black Feather Apartment Homes has to offer, such as: on site management, stainless steel appliances, split floor plans, handicap accessible homes, custom paint throughout & available attached garages, just to name a few!



From the moment you arrive you will feel like you are home. Don’t hesitate, schedule your tour today with one of our dedicated professionals.