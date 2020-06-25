All apartments in Castle Rock
Black Feather
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

Black Feather

410 Black Feather Loop · (833) 600-0531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416-108 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 416-304 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 424-09 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,117

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 424-07 · Avail. now

$2,128

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 438-02 · Avail. now

$2,406

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1631 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Black Feather.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Are you having to compromise affordability for luxury or lifestyle? Castle Rock’s newest luxury apartment homes are now available to you. Black Feather is a beautiful apartment home community in a developed area. Enjoy the convenience and easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks and schools.

Choose from our exceptional two, three, and four bedroom floor plans, uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve in mind. Our newly built apartment homes boast fully electric kitchens, central heating and cooling, 9' ceilings, breakfast bars and much more.

Enjoy the vast array of amenities Black Feather Apartment Homes has to offer, such as: on site management, stainless steel appliances, split floor plans, handicap accessible homes, custom paint throughout & available attached garages, just to name a few!

From the moment you arrive you will feel like you are home. Don’t hesitate, schedule your tour today with one of our dedicated professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (2 Bedroom), $400 (3 Bedroom), $500 (4 Bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Black Feather have any available units?
Black Feather has 5 units available starting at $1,953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Black Feather have?
Some of Black Feather's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Black Feather currently offering any rent specials?
Black Feather is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Black Feather pet-friendly?
Yes, Black Feather is pet friendly.
Does Black Feather offer parking?
Yes, Black Feather offers parking.
Does Black Feather have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Black Feather offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Black Feather have a pool?
Yes, Black Feather has a pool.
Does Black Feather have accessible units?
Yes, Black Feather has accessible units.
Does Black Feather have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Black Feather has units with dishwashers.
Does Black Feather have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Black Feather has units with air conditioning.
