Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

955 Nucla St. Available 06/01/20 955 Nucla St - Welcome home to this great, 4-bedroom bi-level home on a large lot with an awesome storage shed that's been converted to a workshop or "hobby space".



There are two bedrooms, a full bath, and a living room on the upper level, and the same on the lower level. The layout of this house works especially well for multi-generational, combined families, or roommate living scenarios.



Your smaller dog (40 lbs or less, see breed restrictions) is welcome here; sorry, not cats. This home is located near to shopping, dining, entertainment, and bus routes.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4615053)