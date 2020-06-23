All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

955 Nucla St.

955 Nucla Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 Nucla Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
955 Nucla St. Available 06/01/20 955 Nucla St - Welcome home to this great, 4-bedroom bi-level home on a large lot with an awesome storage shed that's been converted to a workshop or "hobby space".

There are two bedrooms, a full bath, and a living room on the upper level, and the same on the lower level. The layout of this house works especially well for multi-generational, combined families, or roommate living scenarios.

Your smaller dog (40 lbs or less, see breed restrictions) is welcome here; sorry, not cats. This home is located near to shopping, dining, entertainment, and bus routes.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4615053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Nucla St. have any available units?
955 Nucla St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 955 Nucla St. currently offering any rent specials?
955 Nucla St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Nucla St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Nucla St. is pet friendly.
Does 955 Nucla St. offer parking?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not offer parking.
Does 955 Nucla St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Nucla St. have a pool?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not have a pool.
Does 955 Nucla St. have accessible units?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Nucla St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Nucla St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Nucla St. does not have units with air conditioning.
