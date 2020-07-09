Amenities
922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 Available 05/25/20 Sunny 1 Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings - * 922 S. Dearborn Way # 19 in the Sable Cove condo complex.
* 1 bed 1 bath 500 square feet on top floor with vaulted ceiling and skylight.
* AC
* Large closet
* Stackable Washer and dryer hook ups
* Close to all amenities
* Bus stop right at property (Sable) and within blocks of light rail
* Deposit equal to month's rent WAC
* Section 8 and other vouchers welcome.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
(RLNE5793631)