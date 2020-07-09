Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 Available 05/25/20 Sunny 1 Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings - * 922 S. Dearborn Way # 19 in the Sable Cove condo complex.

* 1 bed 1 bath 500 square feet on top floor with vaulted ceiling and skylight.

* AC

* Large closet

* Stackable Washer and dryer hook ups

* Close to all amenities

* Bus stop right at property (Sable) and within blocks of light rail

* Deposit equal to month's rent WAC

* Section 8 and other vouchers welcome.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.



Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE5793631)