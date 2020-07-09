All apartments in Aurora
922 S. Dearborn Unit 19
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

922 S. Dearborn Unit 19

922 S Dearborn Way · No Longer Available
Location

922 S Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 Available 05/25/20 Sunny 1 Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings - * 922 S. Dearborn Way # 19 in the Sable Cove condo complex.
* 1 bed 1 bath 500 square feet on top floor with vaulted ceiling and skylight.
* AC
* Large closet
* Stackable Washer and dryer hook ups
* Close to all amenities
* Bus stop right at property (Sable) and within blocks of light rail
* Deposit equal to month's rent WAC
* Section 8 and other vouchers welcome.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE5793631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have any available units?
922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have?
Some of 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 currently offering any rent specials?
922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 is pet friendly.
Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 offer parking?
No, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 does not offer parking.
Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have a pool?
Yes, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 has a pool.
Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have accessible units?
No, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 S. Dearborn Unit 19 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
