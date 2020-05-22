All apartments in Aurora
916 Quentin Street

916 Quentin Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

Check out this nicely remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This great property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large backyard, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The main living areas feature gorgeous hardwood floors, while the bedrooms are carpeted to provide warmth and comfort. The kitchen has all new major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and access to the backyard. You will fall in love with the spacious backyard that contains a covered patio great for outdoor dining or entertaining. This home is in a great location with King Soopers, Ace Hardware, Postal Service, and Del Mar Park all just minutes away. Commuting is simple with easy access to 6th Ave, I-225, and I-25. You don’t want to miss out!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Backyard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage
School District: Adams-Arapahoe 28j

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Quentin Street have any available units?
916 Quentin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Quentin Street have?
Some of 916 Quentin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Quentin Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Quentin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Quentin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Quentin Street is pet friendly.
Does 916 Quentin Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 Quentin Street does offer parking.
Does 916 Quentin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Quentin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Quentin Street have a pool?
No, 916 Quentin Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 Quentin Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Quentin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Quentin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Quentin Street has units with dishwashers.
