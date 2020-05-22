916 Quentin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this nicely remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This great property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large backyard, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The main living areas feature gorgeous hardwood floors, while the bedrooms are carpeted to provide warmth and comfort. The kitchen has all new major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and access to the backyard. You will fall in love with the spacious backyard that contains a covered patio great for outdoor dining or entertaining. This home is in a great location with King Soopers, Ace Hardware, Postal Service, and Del Mar Park all just minutes away. Commuting is simple with easy access to 6th Ave, I-225, and I-25. You don’t want to miss out!



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Backyard

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage

School District: Adams-Arapahoe 28j



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.