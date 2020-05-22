916 Quentin Street

Amenities
Check out this nicely remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This great property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large backyard, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer. The main living areas feature gorgeous hardwood floors, while the bedrooms are carpeted to provide warmth and comfort. The kitchen has all new major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and access to the backyard. You will fall in love with the spacious backyard that contains a covered patio great for outdoor dining or entertaining. This home is in a great location with King Soopers, Ace Hardware, Postal Service, and Del Mar Park all just minutes away. Commuting is simple with easy access to 6th Ave, I-225, and I-25. You don’t want to miss out!
Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Backyard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage
School District: Adams-Arapahoe 28j
This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
