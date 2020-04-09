All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 725 Ursula Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
725 Ursula Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 12:07 PM

725 Ursula Street

725 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

725 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready Now!!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/967092?source=marketing

3 bed, 2 bath all brick mini-executive home located walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center, parks, shopping and more.

Gourmet kitchen with custom maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, master bath with jetted tub, Berber carpets, large rooms, master suite with large closet and Jack/Jill bath, double-pane windows, solid storm doors, newly painted, washer/dryer, main-floor utility room, 1 car attached garage, attic storage, locking storage building with electricity and lights, professional low-maintenance landscaping, large fenced yard, covered patio with skylights, recessed lighting and built-in water element, great neighborhood!

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer & Dryer
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 Car Attached Garage

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Ursula Street have any available units?
725 Ursula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Ursula Street have?
Some of 725 Ursula Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Ursula Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 Ursula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Ursula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Ursula Street is pet friendly.
Does 725 Ursula Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 Ursula Street offers parking.
Does 725 Ursula Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Ursula Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Ursula Street have a pool?
No, 725 Ursula Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 Ursula Street have accessible units?
No, 725 Ursula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Ursula Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Ursula Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College