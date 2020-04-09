725 Ursula Street

Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath all brick mini-executive home located walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center, parks, shopping and more.



Gourmet kitchen with custom maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, master bath with jetted tub, Berber carpets, large rooms, master suite with large closet and Jack/Jill bath, double-pane windows, solid storm doors, newly painted, washer/dryer, main-floor utility room, 1 car attached garage, attic storage, locking storage building with electricity and lights, professional low-maintenance landscaping, large fenced yard, covered patio with skylights, recessed lighting and built-in water element, great neighborhood!



