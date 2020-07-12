/
heather gardens
246 Apartments for rent in Heather Gardens, Aurora, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
168 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13606 E Bates Ave #109
13606 East Bates Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Heather Gardens Home - Welcome home to Heather Gardens, a 55+, non smoking community. This condo is located on the first floor and ready for an easy move in. Just off the living room is a sunny, enclosed lanai with walk out access.
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1563 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3184 S Heather Gardens Way #205
3184 South Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Heather Gardens - Spectacular age 55 and over location in Heather Gardens with assigned, semi-covered parking. Located on the 2nd floor the unit offers band new paint and carpet throughout. SORRY NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Heather Gardens
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3464 South Eagle Street
3464 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
729 sqft
This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo will welcome you with 729 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Other great features include air
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
12514 E Cornell Ave
12514 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo with newer carpet. Photos are old, new ones are coming soon! Ample living and dining area with wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom with walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12159 E. Amherst Cir.
12159 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2722 sqft
12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3046 S Macon Cir 1
3046 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2018 sqft
3046 S Macon Cir 1 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Townhome 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Car garage - This lovely townhome will be available 09/11/2020. It is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, carpet, and brand enw LVT on the main floor.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3911 S Carson St Unit C
3911 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1621 sqft
Updated 2 bed, 2 bath town home with loft. Closet in loft. Walk in closet in master. 2 closets in main floor bedroom. Pantry in kitchen. Ample storage in home and in garage. Two patios. Blocks from park, surrounded by golf course. Close to 225.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
2230 S Vaughn Way
2230 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1806 sqft
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3995 S Dillon way 206
3995 South Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1269 sqft
3995 S Dillon Way - Property Id: 77604 Beautiful, well cared for upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached one car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13392 E Asbury Dr
13392 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course. Newer kitchen with granite, new paint and new carpet. Main floor bedroom and bath, washer & dryer also on main floor. Upstairs has loft w/bedroom and bath.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2007 South Hannibal Street
2007 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Unit also has 2 car garage, and finished basement with laundry room. Credit/Background check required at tenants expense. Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Horseshoe Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3121 South Kalispell Street
3121 South Kalispell Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
This beautifully renovated, spacious house located in Aurora, CO 80013. Has a hardwood floors all around the house, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and one bedroom and 1,5 bathrooms downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2287 S. Jasper Way Unit B
2287 South Jasper Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
2287 S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11991 E Harvard Ave # 11-105
11991 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1125 sqft
Telegraph Hill II Condominiums Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Telegraph Hill II with lots of storage. Excellent Schools – Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Heather Gardens
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
56 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
