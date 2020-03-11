All apartments in Aurora
612 S.norfolk Way
612 S.norfolk Way

612 South Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 South Norfolk Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a beauty! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, with approximately 1,700 finished square feet!

Features Include: central air, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, an upstairs loft perfect for an office or media area, 2 car garage and an outdoor patio perfect for grilling and entertaining! Beautiful paint and carpet...neutral for any decor style! Washer and Dryer also!

Schools: Tollgate Elementary, Mracheck Middle and William Smith High School.

Located just minutes away from Buckley AFB and 15 minutes from downtown Denver! C.U. Anschuts Medical Campus is also right around the corner!

*HOA dues are covered by homeowner and include trash & snow removal! LOW MAINTENANCE!

*Pet Policy: No Cats--Dogs are OK and require homeowner approval, a $300 non refundable pet deposit per pet, and $15 pet accommodation fee pet per month.

Amenities

A/C
stainless steel appliances
hardwood flooring
loft
walk-in closets
CO Detectors owner installed 9/09

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S.norfolk Way have any available units?
612 S.norfolk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S.norfolk Way have?
Some of 612 S.norfolk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S.norfolk Way currently offering any rent specials?
612 S.norfolk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S.norfolk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S.norfolk Way is pet friendly.
Does 612 S.norfolk Way offer parking?
Yes, 612 S.norfolk Way offers parking.
Does 612 S.norfolk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 S.norfolk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S.norfolk Way have a pool?
No, 612 S.norfolk Way does not have a pool.
Does 612 S.norfolk Way have accessible units?
No, 612 S.norfolk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S.norfolk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S.norfolk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
