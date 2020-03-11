612 S.norfolk Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a beauty! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, with approximately 1,700 finished square feet!



Features Include: central air, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, an upstairs loft perfect for an office or media area, 2 car garage and an outdoor patio perfect for grilling and entertaining! Beautiful paint and carpet...neutral for any decor style! Washer and Dryer also!



Schools: Tollgate Elementary, Mracheck Middle and William Smith High School.



Located just minutes away from Buckley AFB and 15 minutes from downtown Denver! C.U. Anschuts Medical Campus is also right around the corner!



*HOA dues are covered by homeowner and include trash & snow removal! LOW MAINTENANCE!



*Pet Policy: No Cats--Dogs are OK and require homeowner approval, a $300 non refundable pet deposit per pet, and $15 pet accommodation fee pet per month.



