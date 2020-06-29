3772 S. Gibraltar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Location Location South East Aurora Single Family Home close to Buckley Air Base available Now ! - Jaris Realty, Inc. is proud to offer this 4 bedroom plus loft Single Family for lease within CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS - This 4 bedroom with loft, 3.5 bath home has 2048 finished sq feet, walk out basement. Large maintenance free Deck on the upper lever. This home has a formal dinning room, and living room. Huge kitchen with large eating area, just off the great room, which has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. This property has all newer carpet, and recently finished hard wood floors, updated stainless steel appliances, newer paint inside and out. This is within walking distance of all of the area schools - CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. Call Jaris Realty today 303-835-0041 for more information and to schedule your private showing of this home. Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting



(RLNE5626420)