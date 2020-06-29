All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

3772 S. Gibraltar Street

3772 South Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3772 South Gibraltar Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location South East Aurora Single Family Home close to Buckley Air Base available Now ! - Jaris Realty, Inc. is proud to offer this 4 bedroom plus loft Single Family for lease within CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS - This 4 bedroom with loft, 3.5 bath home has 2048 finished sq feet, walk out basement. Large maintenance free Deck on the upper lever. This home has a formal dinning room, and living room. Huge kitchen with large eating area, just off the great room, which has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. This property has all newer carpet, and recently finished hard wood floors, updated stainless steel appliances, newer paint inside and out. This is within walking distance of all of the area schools - CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. Call Jaris Realty today 303-835-0041 for more information and to schedule your private showing of this home. Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income, no evictions. No smoking inside the property. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have any available units?
3772 S. Gibraltar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have?
Some of 3772 S. Gibraltar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 S. Gibraltar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3772 S. Gibraltar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 S. Gibraltar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street is pet friendly.
Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street offer parking?
No, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street does not offer parking.
Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have a pool?
No, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have accessible units?
No, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 S. Gibraltar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3772 S. Gibraltar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

