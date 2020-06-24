3726 South Waco Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 849617.



This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Summer Breeze will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Only 2 blocks away are parks for your enjoyment. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 849617.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCss website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.