All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3726 South Waco Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3726 South Waco Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:08 PM

3726 South Waco Street

3726 South Waco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3726 South Waco Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 849617.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Summer Breeze will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Only 2 blocks away are parks for your enjoyment. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 849617.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCss website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 South Waco Street have any available units?
3726 South Waco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 South Waco Street have?
Some of 3726 South Waco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 South Waco Street currently offering any rent specials?
3726 South Waco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 South Waco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 South Waco Street is pet friendly.
Does 3726 South Waco Street offer parking?
Yes, 3726 South Waco Street offers parking.
Does 3726 South Waco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 South Waco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 South Waco Street have a pool?
No, 3726 South Waco Street does not have a pool.
Does 3726 South Waco Street have accessible units?
No, 3726 South Waco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 South Waco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 South Waco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College