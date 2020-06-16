261 Toledo St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge Private Lot on Cul-De-Sac, Large 2 Story With Basement -2045 sq.ft. Main Floor and 713 sq.ft. Basement, 3 Large Bedrooms on the top floor with 2 baths, one of those in the master bedroom along with large walk in closet, also another bathroom on the main level. Mostly Finished Basement which could be used as separate living area or another entertainment room with a laundry room including washer and dryer hook ups, plus another 2 rooms, one with could be used as an office or anything else you might think of as well as another small unfinished room which could be great for storage, lots of space in this home to utilize. Hardwood Floors on most of main floor and upstairs, New carpet in living room and basement, Easy Access to Freeway and Shopping. Large backyard, perfect for entertaining with lots of vegetation as well as a shed through the garage entrance.