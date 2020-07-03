2521 Billings Street

Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a25193909d ---- Note: Final renovations of this home are being completed. Your new home will be ready to move in by 8/24/19. We?re offering a beautifully renovated 1900sft home on a huge private 8,000sft lot in a quiet neighborhood. Large off-street concrete parking area with double carport. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Large fenced back yard. Just a short walk to Fitzsimmons Medical Complex and the Lightrail. Short walk to restaurants and convenient shopping. Central to everything via Colfax ave to Downtown Denver, DTC, DIA, Lightrail and the mountains. Convenient to major freeways I225, I70. Please arrange an online self-showing. A lockbox # will be provided to you via text on your smartphone for your chosen time. You then walk the unit in private (no representative will need to meet you). To do so click on the button "Schedule a Showing" and follow the instructions in this listing advertisement. Or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you within 24 hours to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.