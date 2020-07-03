All apartments in Aurora
2521 Billings Street
2521 Billings Street

2521 Billings Street · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Billings Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a25193909d ---- Note: Final renovations of this home are being completed. Your new home will be ready to move in by 8/24/19. We?re offering a beautifully renovated 1900sft home on a huge private 8,000sft lot in a quiet neighborhood. Large off-street concrete parking area with double carport. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Large fenced back yard. Just a short walk to Fitzsimmons Medical Complex and the Lightrail. Short walk to restaurants and convenient shopping. Central to everything via Colfax ave to Downtown Denver, DTC, DIA, Lightrail and the mountains. Convenient to major freeways I225, I70. Please arrange an online self-showing. A lockbox # will be provided to you via text on your smartphone for your chosen time. You then walk the unit in private (no representative will need to meet you). To do so click on the button "Schedule a Showing" and follow the instructions in this listing advertisement. Or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you within 24 hours to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Billings Street have any available units?
2521 Billings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2521 Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Billings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2521 Billings Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Billings Street offers parking.
Does 2521 Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Billings Street have a pool?
No, 2521 Billings Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Billings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Billings Street does not have units with air conditioning.

