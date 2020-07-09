All apartments in Aurora
2505 S Andes Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2505 S Andes Circle

2505 South Andes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2505 South Andes Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious Home in Aurora with fenced backyard and AC! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Property is conveniently located in a well-maintained neighborhood. Located near several parks, as well as multiple shopping centers just a short distance away.

This spacious property features an updated floor in the upstairs rooms and hallway for a modern look. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer will also be available for tenant use. Property has Central AC to keep cool during the summer and a two-car attached garage.

Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining or enjoying a meal on the deck space. The backyard will be undergoing some improvements that will occur this summer.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. NOTE: If the rental has LOTS OF CARPET then each deposit/pet would be $500.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5805701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 S Andes Circle have any available units?
2505 S Andes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 S Andes Circle have?
Some of 2505 S Andes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 S Andes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2505 S Andes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 S Andes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 S Andes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2505 S Andes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2505 S Andes Circle offers parking.
Does 2505 S Andes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 S Andes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 S Andes Circle have a pool?
No, 2505 S Andes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2505 S Andes Circle have accessible units?
No, 2505 S Andes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 S Andes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 S Andes Circle has units with dishwashers.

