24643 E Hoover Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning home in Top-rated Cherry Creek School District-4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths smoke-free home in "The Wheatlands"--Granite countertops, 10 foot ceilings--Kitchen has stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry--Upstairs laundry--Nicely-maintained with ceramic tile, and carpet throughout--Finished basement--Oversized deck and garage--Excellent Fenced in yard has gorgeous mountain views.



Community pool/clubhouse, near parks and walking paths--Easy access (less than 2 minutes away) to E470 and all parts of the Denver Metro area--



Convenient to Southlands, Park Meadows, I225 and Buckley AFB You will enjoy living in this community. Call today for more information.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable.



No MMJ, No MMJ Red Card

No Section 8

Absolutely No Pets

Owner pays HOA which includes trash.