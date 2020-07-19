All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

24643 E Hoover Pl

24643 East Hoover Place · No Longer Available
Location

24643 East Hoover Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home in Top-rated Cherry Creek School District-4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths smoke-free home in "The Wheatlands"--Granite countertops, 10 foot ceilings--Kitchen has stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry--Upstairs laundry--Nicely-maintained with ceramic tile, and carpet throughout--Finished basement--Oversized deck and garage--Excellent Fenced in yard has gorgeous mountain views.

Community pool/clubhouse, near parks and walking paths--Easy access (less than 2 minutes away) to E470 and all parts of the Denver Metro area--

Convenient to Southlands, Park Meadows, I225 and Buckley AFB You will enjoy living in this community. Call today for more information.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, phone, cable.

No MMJ, No MMJ Red Card
No Section 8
Absolutely No Pets
Owner pays HOA which includes trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24643 E Hoover Pl have any available units?
24643 E Hoover Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24643 E Hoover Pl have?
Some of 24643 E Hoover Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24643 E Hoover Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24643 E Hoover Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24643 E Hoover Pl pet-friendly?
No, 24643 E Hoover Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24643 E Hoover Pl offer parking?
Yes, 24643 E Hoover Pl offers parking.
Does 24643 E Hoover Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24643 E Hoover Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24643 E Hoover Pl have a pool?
Yes, 24643 E Hoover Pl has a pool.
Does 24643 E Hoover Pl have accessible units?
No, 24643 E Hoover Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24643 E Hoover Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24643 E Hoover Pl has units with dishwashers.
