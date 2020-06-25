Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill media room

23262 E Costilla Pl Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed/3.5 bath home backing to open space - This lovely 3 bed 3 1/2 bath home will be available In June! Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceiling creates a dramatic entrance towards the back of the home. Sweeping views of the yard and open space can be made into your private sanctuary. Located in Tallyn's Reach with a lower traffic style cul de sac. Neutral paint and floors just need your decorations.

Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two full baths and even a little homework nook. The master is spacious and has open space views. The master bath has dual sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs share a full bath.

The professionally finished basement is complete with egress windows for extra light. The space can be used as a teen hang out, craft room, office, theatre, or guest bedroom and even includes a full bathroom.

The small fenced in yard seems larger with the open space behind the house.

Large patio in the back yard for those evening BBQ's and get togethers.

A short distance to schools, shopping malls, parks, grocery, dining/bars

Great location for major transportation and highways

Call to schedule a showing today!

Tenant occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of any kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Yard Maintenance NOT included

Renter's liability insurance required. $9.50 per month coverage available.



(RLNE4863753)