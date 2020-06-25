All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 23262 E Costilla Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
23262 E Costilla Pl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

23262 E Costilla Pl

23262 East Costilla Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23262 East Costilla Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
23262 E Costilla Pl Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed/3.5 bath home backing to open space - This lovely 3 bed 3 1/2 bath home will be available In June! Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceiling creates a dramatic entrance towards the back of the home. Sweeping views of the yard and open space can be made into your private sanctuary. Located in Tallyn's Reach with a lower traffic style cul de sac. Neutral paint and floors just need your decorations.
Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, two full baths and even a little homework nook. The master is spacious and has open space views. The master bath has dual sinks, oversized soaking tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs share a full bath.
The professionally finished basement is complete with egress windows for extra light. The space can be used as a teen hang out, craft room, office, theatre, or guest bedroom and even includes a full bathroom.
The small fenced in yard seems larger with the open space behind the house.
Large patio in the back yard for those evening BBQ's and get togethers.
A short distance to schools, shopping malls, parks, grocery, dining/bars
Great location for major transportation and highways
Call to schedule a showing today!
Tenant occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of any kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Yard Maintenance NOT included
Renter's liability insurance required. $9.50 per month coverage available.

(RLNE4863753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23262 E Costilla Pl have any available units?
23262 E Costilla Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23262 E Costilla Pl have?
Some of 23262 E Costilla Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23262 E Costilla Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23262 E Costilla Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23262 E Costilla Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 23262 E Costilla Pl is pet friendly.
Does 23262 E Costilla Pl offer parking?
No, 23262 E Costilla Pl does not offer parking.
Does 23262 E Costilla Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23262 E Costilla Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23262 E Costilla Pl have a pool?
No, 23262 E Costilla Pl does not have a pool.
Does 23262 E Costilla Pl have accessible units?
No, 23262 E Costilla Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23262 E Costilla Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23262 E Costilla Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College