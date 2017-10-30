All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

2265 South Eagle Court

2265 South Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Location

2265 South Eagle Court, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom On Large Lot With Upgrades! - This home has so much space! You have a large living room with a fireplace and separate dining room. Updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets which overlooks the family room. Spacious family room with wood flooring. Upstairs has four bedrooms. Large master bedroom features it's own updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Hall bathroom is also updated. Basement has finished room for extra living space. Fenced backyard is large and offers a storage shed. Large 2-car garage. Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 South Eagle Court have any available units?
2265 South Eagle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 South Eagle Court have?
Some of 2265 South Eagle Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 South Eagle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2265 South Eagle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 South Eagle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2265 South Eagle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2265 South Eagle Court offer parking?
Yes, 2265 South Eagle Court offers parking.
Does 2265 South Eagle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 South Eagle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 South Eagle Court have a pool?
No, 2265 South Eagle Court does not have a pool.
Does 2265 South Eagle Court have accessible units?
No, 2265 South Eagle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 South Eagle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 South Eagle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
