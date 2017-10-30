2265 South Eagle Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 Bedroom On Large Lot With Upgrades! - This home has so much space! You have a large living room with a fireplace and separate dining room. Updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets which overlooks the family room. Spacious family room with wood flooring. Upstairs has four bedrooms. Large master bedroom features it's own updated bathroom and large walk in closet. Hall bathroom is also updated. Basement has finished room for extra living space. Fenced backyard is large and offers a storage shed. Large 2-car garage. Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964148)