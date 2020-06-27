22333 E Plymouth Circle

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

FREE MAY RENT!!! If you ever thought about retiring and leaving the headaches to someone else, this is the time! What a fantastic luxury paired home located on the golf course. A former model which is upgraded from top to bottom. This Monterey model has a main floor study and a secondary bedroom. Beautiful gas fireplace provides the ambiance for the living room which looks out on the golf course (the 11th Hole to be exact). The master is stunning and has a small loft which could be a sitting room. The upgrades are incredible (ones that you only get with a model). The master bath is 5 piece, beautifully upgraded tile and has an oval tub. The kitchen has a built-in desk and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. There is a partial unfinished basement and a two-car attached garage. It's a great life in this fantastic community! You get it all! Creekside Elementary, Liberty Middle School, and Cherokee Trails High School. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103