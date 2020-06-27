All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:40 PM

22333 E Plymouth Circle

22333 East Plymouth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22333 East Plymouth Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
FREE MAY RENT!!! If you ever thought about retiring and leaving the headaches to someone else, this is the time! What a fantastic luxury paired home located on the golf course. A former model which is upgraded from top to bottom. This Monterey model has a main floor study and a secondary bedroom. Beautiful gas fireplace provides the ambiance for the living room which looks out on the golf course (the 11th Hole to be exact). The master is stunning and has a small loft which could be a sitting room. The upgrades are incredible (ones that you only get with a model). The master bath is 5 piece, beautifully upgraded tile and has an oval tub. The kitchen has a built-in desk and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. There is a partial unfinished basement and a two-car attached garage. It's a great life in this fantastic community! You get it all! Creekside Elementary, Liberty Middle School, and Cherokee Trails High School. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have any available units?
22333 E Plymouth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have?
Some of 22333 E Plymouth Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22333 E Plymouth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22333 E Plymouth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22333 E Plymouth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22333 E Plymouth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle offer parking?
Yes, 22333 E Plymouth Circle offers parking.
Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22333 E Plymouth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have a pool?
No, 22333 E Plymouth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have accessible units?
No, 22333 E Plymouth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22333 E Plymouth Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 22333 E Plymouth Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
