Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1
18578 East Whitaker Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
18578 East Whitaker Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Built in 1986. Two reserved parking spots. Walk to Quincy Reservoir. Aurora public pool two blocks away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have any available units?
18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 offers parking.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 has a pool.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have accessible units?
No, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18578 E. Whitaker Circle, Unit D - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
