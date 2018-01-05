All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 PM

18105 E Ohio Avenue 203

18105 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18105 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom condo! Beautiful vinyl plank floors in living and dining area. Newly refinished counter tops. Huge east facing balcony with 2 sliding glass doors. New carpet and fresh paint. There is plenty of closet space in all 3 bedrooms. This unit includes a full size washer and dryer and 2 assigned parking spots AND a 1 car garage! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

