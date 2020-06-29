All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1650 S. Ivory Circle #E
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1650 S. Ivory Circle #E

1650 South Ivory Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1650 South Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
1650 S. Ivory Circle #E Available 11/01/19 Charming Townhome located in Aurora!!! - Cute townhome in Aurora!!

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, with cute deck with outdoor space. Entering the home you are greeted by a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main floor. Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

The Master bedroom on the upper floor has vaulted ceilings and 2 good size closets. kitchen and main bath flooring. Outdoor storage unit. Washer/Dryer in the home!!!

Short distance to the community pool with convenient access to I-225 and two light rail stations.

Owner pays the HOA which includes water, trash, pool, and grounds upkeep.

This home will not last call today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5249494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have any available units?
1650 S. Ivory Circle #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have?
Some of 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E currently offering any rent specials?
1650 S. Ivory Circle #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E is pet friendly.
Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E offer parking?
No, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E does not offer parking.
Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have a pool?
Yes, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E has a pool.
Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have accessible units?
No, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 S. Ivory Circle #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College