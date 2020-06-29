Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

1650 S. Ivory Circle #E Available 11/01/19 Charming Townhome located in Aurora!!! - Cute townhome in Aurora!!



Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, with cute deck with outdoor space. Entering the home you are greeted by a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main floor. Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.



The Master bedroom on the upper floor has vaulted ceilings and 2 good size closets. kitchen and main bath flooring. Outdoor storage unit. Washer/Dryer in the home!!!



Short distance to the community pool with convenient access to I-225 and two light rail stations.



Owner pays the HOA which includes water, trash, pool, and grounds upkeep.



This home will not last call today for a showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5249494)