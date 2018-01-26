All apartments in Aurora
1516 S Ironton St
1516 S Ironton St

1516 South Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1516 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled Ranch,Hardwood flooring All Main Level , Beautiful Heated Tile flooring kitchen To Keep The Floor Warm In the colder weather., Custom updated kitchen with Two sinks for you to enjoy, Beautiful granite counter tops in Kitchen that blends in with the Custom Kitchen cabinets Beautiful Remodeled bathroom on main level tops , Walking Distance to all shopping at The Gardens On Havana and a couple blocks to Public Transportation. NEWER ROOF & GUTTERS WERE Installed in 2017. Swamp Cooler to keep you Cooler in the Summer Time. NEWLY INSTALLED BACK YARD DECK FOR YOUR DAILY ACTIVITY AND ENJOY THE GARDEN TO GROW VEGETABLES & FRUITS. ENJOY CUSTOM SUN-ROOM FOR ALL PRIVATE PARTIES AND DINNERS Newer interior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 S Ironton St have any available units?
1516 S Ironton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 S Ironton St have?
Some of 1516 S Ironton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 S Ironton St currently offering any rent specials?
1516 S Ironton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 S Ironton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 S Ironton St is pet friendly.
Does 1516 S Ironton St offer parking?
Yes, 1516 S Ironton St offers parking.
Does 1516 S Ironton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 S Ironton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 S Ironton St have a pool?
No, 1516 S Ironton St does not have a pool.
Does 1516 S Ironton St have accessible units?
No, 1516 S Ironton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 S Ironton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 S Ironton St has units with dishwashers.

