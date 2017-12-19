All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1503 South Danube Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1503 South Danube Way
Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:28 PM

1503 South Danube Way

1503 South Danube Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1503 South Danube Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1207402.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Louisiana Purchase will welcome you with 990 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy quality time at the community clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are many shopping, entertainment, and dining options.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1207402.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 South Danube Way have any available units?
1503 South Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 South Danube Way have?
Some of 1503 South Danube Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 South Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
1503 South Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 South Danube Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 South Danube Way is pet friendly.
Does 1503 South Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 1503 South Danube Way offers parking.
Does 1503 South Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 South Danube Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 South Danube Way have a pool?
Yes, 1503 South Danube Way has a pool.
Does 1503 South Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 1503 South Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 South Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 South Danube Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College