1503 South Danube Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1207402.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Louisiana Purchase will welcome you with 990 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy quality time at the community clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are many shopping, entertainment, and dining options.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1207402.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.