14659 E. Radcliff Pl.

4bd 3ba with AWESOME backyard! - LOOK NO MORE!



WELCOME TO A BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, RANCH HOME IN THE PHEASANT RUN COMMUNITY in Aurora.



The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a bright white kitchen, a full finished basement and a floor plan perfect for a growing family. 2 car garage and AWESOME sized back yard with utility shed for storage. Fourth bedroom is nonconforming.



Nearby schools include: Sagebrush Elementary School, Mission Viejo Elementary Schoo, Laredo Middle School.



Prime location and walking distance Sagebrush Park, Kalispell Park and Crestridge Park Starbucks, McDonalds, McCarthy's Sports Bar & Grill and Pho 75.



We accept Section 8 and other vouchers

Currently occupied, Do not disturb current tenants.



Monthly Rent:$1900

Security Deposit: $1500

Application fee: 45.00

Each occupant over 18 must submit an application



Showings will begin January 15th.

To Schedule a showing Please TEXT Janel at 307-286-0340



This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

