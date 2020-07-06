All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14659 E. Radcliff Pl.

14659 East Radcliff Place · No Longer Available
Location

14659 East Radcliff Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4bd 3ba with AWESOME backyard! - LOOK NO MORE!

WELCOME TO A BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, RANCH HOME IN THE PHEASANT RUN COMMUNITY in Aurora.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a bright white kitchen, a full finished basement and a floor plan perfect for a growing family. 2 car garage and AWESOME sized back yard with utility shed for storage. Fourth bedroom is nonconforming.

Nearby schools include: Sagebrush Elementary School, Mission Viejo Elementary Schoo, Laredo Middle School.

Prime location and walking distance Sagebrush Park, Kalispell Park and Crestridge Park Starbucks, McDonalds, McCarthy's Sports Bar & Grill and Pho 75.

We accept Section 8 and other vouchers
Currently occupied, Do not disturb current tenants.

Monthly Rent:$1900
Security Deposit: $1500
Application fee: 45.00
Each occupant over 18 must submit an application

Showings will begin January 15th.
To Schedule a showing Please TEXT Janel at 307-286-0340

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE3424783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have any available units?
14659 E. Radcliff Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
14659 E. Radcliff Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. offers parking.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have a pool?
No, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have accessible units?
Yes, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. has accessible units.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14659 E. Radcliff Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

