1340 Idalia Ct
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1340 Idalia Ct

1340 N Idalia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1340 N Idalia Ct, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22a6358027 ----

- Top floor unit
- Tenant parking lot
- In-wall A/C
- Open floor plan
- Easy drive to light rail station
- Less than 3 blocks to bike trail
- Laundry on-site
- Beautiful plank floors

$35 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electric
$600 Security deposit
One small pet (25 lbs & under) acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Disclaimer: Photos are of a similar unit. Exact finishes, colors, & appliances are subject to change.

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

