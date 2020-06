Amenities

12474 E Alaska Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Near Aurora Hills Golf Course - You will fall in love with this open and spacious 3 bedroom home. Hardwood flooring throughout the property and tons of windows contribute to the already spacious and open feel. The updated kitchen provides plenty of cabinet and counter-top space to prepare everything from a large holiday meal to a simple snack. The finished basement provides TONS of extra space and has an additional living area, dedicated office or work out room, bonus room and a bathroom. Also featuring a large fenced yard and attached garage.

Close to Aurora Hills Golf Course, tons of shopping and restaurants.



Dog friendly. No cats. No smoking.



