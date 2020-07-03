All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1185 Worchester St

1185 Worchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1185 Worchester Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Big & Beautiful Unique Brick house, Updated! - Property Id: 175946

Location! Location! Only blocks from the University of Colorado Anshutz Medical Campus, Hospital and UC Health. Quick access to I-225 and I-70. Short distance to RTD bus stops & Train station, grocery stores and restaurants.

4 beds, 1.5 baths beautifully and fully updated single-family home features newer paint, flooring throughout living space. Kitchen includes ample of cabinets, countertop space and appliances.

Large and Fully fenced front and back yard requires Little to No maintenance with dedicated barbecue patio area to enjoy summers and family times. MUST SEE and you will compliment it yourself!

Other features and info:
- Central A/C & Heat
- Full size Washer and Dryer included
- Oversized Car Garage and Additional Spacious Storage Shed in backyard included in rent

- Minimum 1-year lease.
- Rent is $2095/month; Security Deposit is $2000
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Pets are allowed with non-refundable one-time pet deposit fee
- Credit and Background Check Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175946p
Property Id 175946

(RLNE5306538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Worchester St have any available units?
1185 Worchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1185 Worchester St have?
Some of 1185 Worchester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Worchester St currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Worchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Worchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Worchester St is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Worchester St offer parking?
Yes, 1185 Worchester St offers parking.
Does 1185 Worchester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 Worchester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Worchester St have a pool?
No, 1185 Worchester St does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Worchester St have accessible units?
No, 1185 Worchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Worchester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 Worchester St has units with dishwashers.

