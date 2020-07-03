1185 Worchester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 12/01/19 Big & Beautiful Unique Brick house, Updated! - Property Id: 175946



Location! Location! Only blocks from the University of Colorado Anshutz Medical Campus, Hospital and UC Health. Quick access to I-225 and I-70. Short distance to RTD bus stops & Train station, grocery stores and restaurants.



4 beds, 1.5 baths beautifully and fully updated single-family home features newer paint, flooring throughout living space. Kitchen includes ample of cabinets, countertop space and appliances.



Large and Fully fenced front and back yard requires Little to No maintenance with dedicated barbecue patio area to enjoy summers and family times. MUST SEE and you will compliment it yourself!



Other features and info:

- Central A/C & Heat

- Full size Washer and Dryer included

- Oversized Car Garage and Additional Spacious Storage Shed in backyard included in rent



- Minimum 1-year lease.

- Rent is $2095/month; Security Deposit is $2000

- Tenant pays all utilities

- Pets are allowed with non-refundable one-time pet deposit fee

- Credit and Background Check Required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175946p

