11806 E Kepner Dr

Come check out this great townhouse in the Peachwood Subdivision in Aurora. This townhouse will be available to rent on December 22, 2019. A 8-month or longer lease is preferred. The ground floor of the condo has a one car garage that is directly under the living area and has plenty of extra space for storage as well as an extra storage room. The main level is up one flight of stairs and has a wide open floor plan that flows from the living room, dining room and into the kitchen with laminate floors. The living room has a ceiling fan and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has durable tile flooring, granite counters and all major appliances shown are included such as the fridge, stove and dishwasher. Clean white cabinets have ample storage space for all of your kitchenware. The main floor is completed with a guest half bath and a private outdoor balcony deck.



The top floor has two master bedrooms that are nearly identical in size with ceiling fans and good sized windows and large closets. Each bedroom has its own bath with shower or tub as well.



This community includes a clubhouse and pool and is walking distance to local markets, restaurants and parks. This community is also in the Cherry Creek School District.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent. This community is in the Cherry Creek School District.



