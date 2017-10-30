11806 E Kepner Dr

All apartments in Aurora
Location

11806 East Kepner Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this great townhouse in the Peachwood Subdivision in Aurora. This townhouse will be available to rent on December 22, 2019. A 8-month or longer lease is preferred. The ground floor of the condo has a one car garage that is directly under the living area and has plenty of extra space for storage as well as an extra storage room. The main level is up one flight of stairs and has a wide open floor plan that flows from the living room, dining room and into the kitchen with laminate floors. The living room has a ceiling fan and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has durable tile flooring, granite counters and all major appliances shown are included such as the fridge, stove and dishwasher. Clean white cabinets have ample storage space for all of your kitchenware. The main floor is completed with a guest half bath and a private outdoor balcony deck.

The top floor has two master bedrooms that are nearly identical in size with ceiling fans and good sized windows and large closets. Each bedroom has its own bath with shower or tub as well.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

This community includes a clubhouse and pool and is walking distance to local markets, restaurants and parks. This community is also in the Cherry Creek School District.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), [Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent], Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/11806-E-KEPNER-DR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 E Kepner Dr have any available units?
11806 E Kepner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 E Kepner Dr have?
Some of 11806 E Kepner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 E Kepner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11806 E Kepner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 E Kepner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11806 E Kepner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11806 E Kepner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11806 E Kepner Dr offers parking.
Does 11806 E Kepner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11806 E Kepner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 E Kepner Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11806 E Kepner Dr has a pool.
Does 11806 E Kepner Dr have accessible units?
No, 11806 E Kepner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 E Kepner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 E Kepner Dr has units with dishwashers.

