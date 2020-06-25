All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

11699 E Warren Plaza

11699 East Warren Place · No Longer Available
Location

11699 East Warren Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* Bright and spacious is the feeling you get when you walk into this home. Beautiful wood panel walls can be found throughout the home. The basement offers a nice family room area and a large bedroom with good closet space. On the second floor you find an amazing loft, as well as the other two bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and opens into the master bathroom which include a shower, garden style tub, double sinks and a large closet. A two car garage is attached with visitor parking just across the street. There is a community pool to enjoy during the summer and a wonderful deck outback, perfect for a BBQ. Plus you are within minutes to light rail and bus station making commuting a breeze. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11699 E Warren Plaza have any available units?
11699 E Warren Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11699 E Warren Plaza have?
Some of 11699 E Warren Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11699 E Warren Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
11699 E Warren Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11699 E Warren Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 11699 E Warren Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 11699 E Warren Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 11699 E Warren Plaza offers parking.
Does 11699 E Warren Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11699 E Warren Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11699 E Warren Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 11699 E Warren Plaza has a pool.
Does 11699 E Warren Plaza have accessible units?
No, 11699 E Warren Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 11699 E Warren Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11699 E Warren Plaza has units with dishwashers.
