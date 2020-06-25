11699 E Warren Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* Bright and spacious is the feeling you get when you walk into this home. Beautiful wood panel walls can be found throughout the home. The basement offers a nice family room area and a large bedroom with good closet space. On the second floor you find an amazing loft, as well as the other two bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and opens into the master bathroom which include a shower, garden style tub, double sinks and a large closet. A two car garage is attached with visitor parking just across the street. There is a community pool to enjoy during the summer and a wonderful deck outback, perfect for a BBQ. Plus you are within minutes to light rail and bus station making commuting a breeze. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com