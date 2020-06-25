All apartments in Aurora
1111 Akron St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1111 Akron St

1111 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Noth Lowry 2bd 1ba Townhome - 750 sq ft, 2 bd 1 ba townhome in North Lowry ready for immediate move in. Great East Denver location! Gas stove with back patio off of kitchen. Resident pays gas and electric. Water and trash included in rent. One reserved parking space behind building. Close to public transportation. Denver address but Arapahoe County. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted. Pets accepted with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. No more than 2 animals permitted.

Application fee $35/adult
Deposit equal to a month's rent

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC,
Teri Marquantte, Broker

(RLNE4886061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

