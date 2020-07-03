All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1047 Scranton St

1047 Scranton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home near Medical Campus - Property Id: 86715

Beautiful, remodeled home for rent near Anschutz medical campus! New wood floors, updated white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and huge backyard!

This is a three bedroom (plus bonus fourth room!), two bathroom house in the quiet Hoffman Heights neighborhood. You'll love the master suite with its own bathroom, as well as the spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage. The custom barn doors allow you to keep the living space open and light, or utilize the fourth bonus room as an additional bedroom, movie room, or playroom!

Fantastic location: Five minutes from Children's Hospital, University Hospital, and CU Med School. Stanley Marketplace, Aurora mall, brand new Havana Gardens shopping center, and plenty of restaurants nearby. Less than ten minutes to Lowry shopping and restaurants, and close to multiple schools and parks! DTC, Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, and Denver International Airport are all about 15 minutes away. Light rail is just around the corner!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86715
Property Id 86715

(RLNE5877097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Scranton St have any available units?
1047 Scranton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Scranton St have?
Some of 1047 Scranton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Scranton St currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Scranton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Scranton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Scranton St is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Scranton St offer parking?
No, 1047 Scranton St does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Scranton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 Scranton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Scranton St have a pool?
No, 1047 Scranton St does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Scranton St have accessible units?
No, 1047 Scranton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Scranton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Scranton St has units with dishwashers.

