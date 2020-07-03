1047 Scranton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home near Medical Campus - Property Id: 86715



Beautiful, remodeled home for rent near Anschutz medical campus! New wood floors, updated white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and huge backyard!



This is a three bedroom (plus bonus fourth room!), two bathroom house in the quiet Hoffman Heights neighborhood. You'll love the master suite with its own bathroom, as well as the spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage. The custom barn doors allow you to keep the living space open and light, or utilize the fourth bonus room as an additional bedroom, movie room, or playroom!



Fantastic location: Five minutes from Children's Hospital, University Hospital, and CU Med School. Stanley Marketplace, Aurora mall, brand new Havana Gardens shopping center, and plenty of restaurants nearby. Less than ten minutes to Lowry shopping and restaurants, and close to multiple schools and parks! DTC, Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, and Denver International Airport are all about 15 minutes away. Light rail is just around the corner!

