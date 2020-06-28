1037 South Moline Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!



The wonderful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, including a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, a lower level laundry room with a washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Target, Costco, Sprouts, The Garden on Havana, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 948363.



