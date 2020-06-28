All apartments in Aurora
1037 South Moline Street
1037 South Moline Street

1037 South Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 South Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 948363.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,250 square feet of living space!

The wonderful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, including a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, a lower level laundry room with a washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, skylights, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Target, Costco, Sprouts, The Garden on Havana, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 948363.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 South Moline Street have any available units?
1037 South Moline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 South Moline Street have?
Some of 1037 South Moline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 South Moline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 South Moline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 South Moline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 South Moline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1037 South Moline Street offer parking?
Yes, 1037 South Moline Street offers parking.
Does 1037 South Moline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 South Moline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 South Moline Street have a pool?
No, 1037 South Moline Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 South Moline Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 South Moline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 South Moline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 South Moline Street has units with dishwashers.
