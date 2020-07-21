Sign Up
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM
668 Rudd Rd
668 Rudd Road
No Longer Available
Location
668 Rudd Road, Vista, CA 92084
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hilltop Hideaway - nestled in the foothills of Vista, yet close to 78 frwy. 3/2 ba. incl bbq grill and pool table.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 668 Rudd Rd have any available units?
668 Rudd Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 668 Rudd Rd have?
Some of 668 Rudd Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 668 Rudd Rd currently offering any rent specials?
668 Rudd Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Rudd Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Rudd Rd is pet friendly.
Does 668 Rudd Rd offer parking?
Yes, 668 Rudd Rd offers parking.
Does 668 Rudd Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 Rudd Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Rudd Rd have a pool?
No, 668 Rudd Rd does not have a pool.
Does 668 Rudd Rd have accessible units?
No, 668 Rudd Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Rudd Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Rudd Rd has units with dishwashers.
