Vista, CA
Elan Pointe Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Pointe Vista

1260 Calle Jules · (938) 999-9362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Calle Jules, Vista, CA 92084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Pointe Vista.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Eln Pointe Vista Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a gorgeous community with lush landscape located within the popular Shadowridge Community. Eln Pointe Vista is a distinctive and desirable place to live. In addition to its golf courses, the breathtaking landscape, centralized shopping, schools, and recreational facilities make our community a welcoming choice.Our apartments for rent in Vista, CA features one bedroom floor plans that include balconies or patios, gas stove, wall heater, very spacious closets, ceiling fans, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and courtyard views for select units. The community also boasts lush landscaping, an on-site laundry facility, carport, designated motorcycle parking, courtyard with table to enjoy the outdoors, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Pointe Vista welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining, or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Become a part of the Eln Pointe Vista community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over age of 18
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: No additional move in fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50 monthly
restrictions: less than 50 lbs. - no pit bull no German Shepard - no attack dogs
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Pointe Vista have any available units?
Elan Pointe Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Pointe Vista have?
Some of Elan Pointe Vista's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Pointe Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Pointe Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Pointe Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Pointe Vista is pet friendly.
Does Elan Pointe Vista offer parking?
Yes, Elan Pointe Vista offers parking.
Does Elan Pointe Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Pointe Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Pointe Vista have a pool?
No, Elan Pointe Vista does not have a pool.
Does Elan Pointe Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Elan Pointe Vista has accessible units.
Does Elan Pointe Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Pointe Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
