Elan Pointe Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Eln Pointe Vista Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a gorgeous community with lush landscape located within the popular Shadowridge Community. Eln Pointe Vista is a distinctive and desirable place to live. In addition to its golf courses, the breathtaking landscape, centralized shopping, schools, and recreational facilities make our community a welcoming choice.Our apartments for rent in Vista, CA features one bedroom floor plans that include balconies or patios, gas stove, wall heater, very spacious closets, ceiling fans, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and courtyard views for select units. The community also boasts lush landscaping, an on-site laundry facility, carport, designated motorcycle parking, courtyard with table to enjoy the outdoors, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Pointe Vista welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining, or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Become a part of the Eln Pointe Vista community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.