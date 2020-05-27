All apartments in Vista
Sycamore Greens
Sycamore Greens

1982 Wellington Ln · (760) 493-2832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 170 · Avail. now

$2,062

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 073 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,522

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Greens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in a quaint neighborhood, you will find that Sycamore Greens Apartment Homes in Vista is private and convenient. Centrally located in the heart of San Diego County, this community is near great shopping, fabulous restaurants and popular entertainment including Lake San Marcos, Lego Land, The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, and San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park. This community invites you to relax and enjoy a wealth of at-home amenities like an inviting swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. We offer apartments with stylish interiors with one, two and three bedroom floor plans available, all with a private patio or balcony for relaxing, socializing and dining. Sycamore Greens is professionally managed by FPI.
See important COVID-19 updates here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $500 for one; $750 for two
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $300 for one; $450 for two
rent: $35
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Greens have any available units?
Sycamore Greens has 2 units available starting at $2,062 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Greens have?
Some of Sycamore Greens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Greens currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Greens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Greens is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Greens offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Greens offers parking.
Does Sycamore Greens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sycamore Greens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Greens have a pool?
Yes, Sycamore Greens has a pool.
Does Sycamore Greens have accessible units?
No, Sycamore Greens does not have accessible units.
Does Sycamore Greens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Greens has units with dishwashers.
