Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

195 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
145 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
900 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
920 sqft
Lush landscaping near the beaches and parks. This gated community offers a pool, on-site laundry and covered parking. Apartments include a private oversized patio or balcony, large closets, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments
1515 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to major retailers, restaurants, and schools. Residents enjoy communal pool, spa, and basketball courts. Homes include fireplaces, private balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1527 Wildgrove Way
1527 Wildgrove Way, Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2042 sqft
The brand new community provides great value in the city of Vista, access to the I-5 and I-15 via the CA-78. Energy-efficient SMART home with a panorama mountain view. It is located nine miles from the Pacific Ocean.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House
1725 Coyote Court, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
All utilities included, even wireless internet in an amazing 1 bedroom flat in Vista with shared hot tub and pool - Move in special - Special: Move in by July 15th and first months rent is $1500.00. After rent would go back to $1725.00 per month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Copper Dr.
705 Copper Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1159 sqft
705 Copper Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Candice Place
205 Candice Place, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
877 sqft
205 Candice Place Available 07/15/20 Great Value in Vista Hills Estates! - 2 Bed / 1 Bath 887 sq.ft. Adorable upstairs condo ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 6th. This one bedroom, one bath condominium home includes AC! This is a bottom floor unit that includes a large patio, an upgraded bath and earthtone paint colors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
211 Silver Fir Court
211 Silver Fir Ct, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1770 sqft
Beautiful brand new home!. Perfect location. Hardwood floors downstairs. Two car garage with additional parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vista, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

