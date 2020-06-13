Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vista, CA

Finding an apartment in Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,363
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1349 Isabella Way
1349 Isabella Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1356 sqft
Charming Home w/2 car garage in Oak Drive Villas - Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/9af1aaf0c7 or call 858-239-0600 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House
1725 Coyote Court, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House Available 07/01/20 Signing Lease Special: Amazing Granny Flat in VistaGreat quiet neighborhood utilities included - Special: Sign lease by June 15th and first months rent is $1600.00. After rent would go back to $1800.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H
395 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1152 sqft
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 Acacia Circle
1586 Acacia Circle, Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2417 sqft
1586 Acacia Circle Available 07/07/20 Enjoyable Home with Large Custom Kitchen and Spacious Living!!! - Property Information **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**This beautiful 2417sqft home offers tons of living and storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
642 Paseo Rio
642 Paseo Rio, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1725 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
226 Calle Del Sol
226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1378 sqft
Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Jillians Way
1802 Jillians Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3634 sqft
Costume beautifully designed single story home, sits quietly in a private cul-de-sac featuring many custom details including high vaulted ceilings, natural lighting, extensive crown molding in each room, travertine floors, porcelain wood-plank tiles
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vista, CA

Finding an apartment in Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

