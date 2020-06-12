Apartment List
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vista, CA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 Acacia Circle
1586 Acacia Circle, Vista, CA
1586 Acacia Circle Available 07/07/20 Enjoyable Home with Large Custom Kitchen and Spacious Living!!! - Property Information **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**This beautiful 2417sqft home offers tons of living and storage space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1478 Countryview Lane
1478 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1654 sqft
1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1349 Isabella Way
1349 Isabella Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1356 sqft
Charming Home w/2 car garage in Oak Drive Villas - Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/9af1aaf0c7 or call 858-239-0600 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1937 Elm Ridge Drive
1937 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1810 sqft
Beautiful Shadowridge Home In Gated Community! - Available NOW!! Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
642 Paseo Rio
642 Paseo Rio, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1725 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
226 Calle Del Sol
226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1378 sqft
Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Jillians Way
1802 Jillians Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3634 sqft
Costume beautifully designed single story home, sits quietly in a private cul-de-sac featuring many custom details including high vaulted ceilings, natural lighting, extensive crown molding in each room, travertine floors, porcelain wood-plank tiles

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1482 Countryview Ln
1482 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1157 sqft
Come and see this wonderful home near Shadowridge Golf. Minutes from the beach and close to fwys for employment in all directions. This single story 2 br has a large optional office for work at home or 3rd bedroom over the garage.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3681 Water Way
3681 Water Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa Access, Tot-Lot - $2,195 a month, $2,195 deposit 1-year lease preferred 3681 Water Way Oceanside, CA 92056 This home is available for immediate move in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3657 Harbor View Way
3657 Harbor View Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1191 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. Located in Bayshore South. Mature trees in front provide a park like setting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66
150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1456 sqft
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
3752 Costa Del Rey
3752 Costa Del Rey, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1423 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has major updates in progress that do not reflect in pictures. Large backyard. Washer/dryer hookups and no refrigerator. Call our office to schedule a tour, (760) 602-0221).

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
3598 Normount Road
3598 Normount Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1495 sqft
3598 Normount Road Available 07/01/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Story home on cul-de-sac*** - Light and bright interior with vaulted ceilings in Sunset Hills area (south side of the 78 freeway).

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Marcos Vista Lane
791 Marcos Vista Lane, San Marcos, CA
Lovely Single Story Home on Cul-De-Sac - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY! Step into this lovely home with hardwood flooring at entry and a cozy fireplace for those cooler San Marcos evenings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

June 2020 Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vista rents declined over the past month

Vista rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vista stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Vista throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vista

    Rent growth in Vista has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Vista.
    • While rents in Vista remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Vista is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

